Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas'

Police said the robber, later identified as David Oliver, 65, walked into the Academy Bank on 1 S.

Tejon St., claimed to have a weapon and took cash from a teller before throwing it in the air and yelling, "Merry Christmas!"
