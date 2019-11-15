Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Church pays off lunch debt in Lee's Summit School District

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Church pays off lunch debt in Lee's Summit School District

Church pays off lunch debt in Lee's Summit School District

Families in the Lee's Summit School District will return to school after the holiday break without worrying about paying off lunch debt.

The Summit Church in Lee's Summit collected enough money from a special offering to pay off the every student's lunch debt account in the district.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NurseGertie

Gertrude RT @41actionnews: Lee's Summit Church pays off every student lunch debt in the Lee's Summit School District Story by @arothfield https://… 18 minutes ago

RAMSEY_UNKNOWN

RAMSEY_WILLIAMS Church pays off lunch debt in Lee's Summit School District https://t.co/J3jueDsnBQ 4 hours ago

KathleenChoal

Kathleen Choal How cool is this by ⁦@arothfield⁩ https://t.co/EyvCKHWAbp 6 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Lee's Summit Church pays off every student lunch debt in the Lee's Summit School District Story by @arothfield https://t.co/tq36Okxq4Y 7 hours ago

RadioBlackOn

Gregory Meriweather RT @RadioBlackOn: Local Church Pays Nearly $19k in Lunch Debt for School District https://t.co/d7JNBNhOLY https://t.co/1qf5CZHPKE 1 day ago

broadcast_urban

Urban Broadcast Association of America Local Church Pays Nearly $19k in Lunch Debt for School District https://t.co/SLNTnaVQwe 2 days ago

williambrownins

Studio W Buzz Local Church Pays Nearly $19k in Lunch Debt for School District https://t.co/6qTMjTqCJG 2 days ago

StudioW_Buzz

BUZZ JAMZ Local Church Pays Nearly $19k in Lunch Debt for School District https://t.co/nJhyoH7u4G 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anonymous donor pays lunch debt at Saucier Elementary [Video]Anonymous donor pays lunch debt at Saucier Elementary

A donation for students in the Harrison County School District has left parents, students, and teachers in awe of the generosity of its community.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

School Lunch Debate Heating Up In Bucks County [Video]School Lunch Debate Heating Up In Bucks County

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.