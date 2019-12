Top Southern Arizona Sports Stories

STORIES OF 2019.IT'S MY EIGHTH ANNUAL LIST.HERE'S A RECAP FROM EARLIER THISEVENIING ON STORIES TENTHROUGH SIX.NUMBER TEN - THE SUGAR SKULLSMAKE THE PLAYOFFS IN THEIRINAUGRUAL SEASON.NUMBER NINE - THE COLLAPSE OFTHE ARIZONA WILDCAT FOOTBALLDEFESNE.NUMBER EIGHT - AARI MCDONALDBREAKS THE PROGRAM SINGLESEASON AND SINGLE GAME SCORINGRECORD.

NUMBER SEVEN - SALPOINTERUNNING BACK BIJAN ROBINSON'SFANTASTIC SEASON.NUMBER SIX - IRONWOOD RIDGEGRADUATE ALEX BOWMAN PICKS UPHIS FIRST NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN.SPORTS STORY NUBMER FIVE -GOLDEN PIN LANES CLOSES DOWNAFTER FIFTY NINE YEARS.THE LANES HOSTED A PROFESSIONALBOWLERS TOUR EVENT FOR TWENTYSEVEN YEARS.IT MOST RECENTLY HOSTED AN EVENON THE PWBA TOUR.TOO MUCH COMPETITION FROM OTHERRECREATIONALENTERTAIMENT.THE PROPERTY WAS SOLD TO PIMACOUNTY AS IT BECOMES OFFICESPACE.SPORTS STORY NUMBER FOUR.U OF A SOFTBALL MAKES IT BACK TOTHE WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLDSERIES.THE WILDCATS PLAYED IN OKLAHOMACITY FOR THE FIRST TIMESINCE 2010.THIS AFTER BEATING OLE MISS INTHE TUCSON SUPER REGIONAL.THE WILDCATS PLAYED THEIR HOMEGAMES IN FRONT OF A RENOVATEDHILLENBRAND STADIUMSPORTS STORY NUMBER THREE -ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL.THE WILDCATS ARE CURRENTLY 11-0AND ON A SEVENTEEN GAMEWINNING STREAK DATING BACK TOLAST YEAR'S WNIT WIN.

THATINCLUDES A SELLOUT OF MCKALECENTER - AARI MCDONALDBREAKING SINGLE GAME AND SINGLESEASON SCORING RECORDS - AND ATOP TWENTY FIVE RANKING.SPORTS STORY NUMBER TWO -BOOK RICHARDSON PLEADS GUILTY TOBRIBERY AND IS SENTENCED TOTHREE MONTHS IN PRISON.RICHARDSON WAS ONE OF TEN PEOPLEARRESED TWO YEARS AGO AS ARESULT OF A FEDERALINVESTIGATION INTO NCAA COLLEGEBASKETBALL CORRUPTION.HE ENTERED A GUILTY PLEA INJANUARY TO CHARGES THAT HEACCPETED TWENTY THOUSAND DOLLARSIN BRIBES TO INFLUENCE CERTAINARIZONA PLAYERS TO HIRE AGENTCHRISITAN DAWKINS.AND SPORTS STORY NUMBER ONE.DICK TOMEY PASSES AWAY.TOMEY IS THE WINNINGEST COACH INARIZONA FOOTBALL HISTORY.HE WON NINETY FIVE GAMES AND HADTHE DESERT SWARM DEFENSE INTHE 1990S.THAT INCLUDED A 12-1 RECORD IN1998 INCLUDING A HOLIDAY BOWLWIN OVER NEBRASKA.THEY FINISHED THE SEASON NUMBERFOUR IN THE AP POLL.TOMEY HAD LUNG CANCER.

HE WASEIGHTY YEARS OLD.