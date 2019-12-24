India approves funds for population register amid mass protests 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:09s - Published India approves funds for population register amid mass protests Gov't says it aims to build comprehensive database, but critics fear it may be used for controversial citizens register.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this chowkidar chunan sharma RT @Rudra_Aksh27: Govt approves Rs.3900 crore for updation of National Population Register, data earlier prepared in 2015. NPR will enable… 20 minutes ago मोहम्मद आसिफ RT @AJEnglish: India approves funds for a controversial population register amid mass protests https://t.co/9LErSMpBJA #CAA_NRC_Protest htt… 47 minutes ago OJ RT @CGTNOfficial: India approves funds for population survey amid protests over citizenship law https://t.co/uIorHRFSf2 1 hour ago chief CHIEFSWORLD CHIEFSWORLD India approves funds for population survey amid protests over citizenship law https://t.co/m2AvGuv44Z 1 hour ago NewsR India approves funds for population register amid mass protests: https://t.co/C0YvdU8Nd1 #NarendraModi 1 hour ago Basmin Nadra RT @telesurenglish: India’s federal cabinet approved funds for a controversial census and population survey to be conducted in April 2020,… 2 hours ago CGTN India approves funds for population survey amid protests over citizenship law https://t.co/uIorHRFSf2 2 hours ago Waqar khan India approves funds for population register amid mass protests @AJENews https://t.co/nr3oVfn4fN 2 hours ago