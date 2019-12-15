Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams thinks Christmas with Simon Cowell would be a 'Nightmare'.

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams thinks Christmas with Simon Cowell would be a 'Nightmare'.

EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams thinks Christmas with Simon Cowell would be a 'Nightmare'.

David Walliams exclusively admits to BANG Showbiz that the idea of spending Christmas with fellow 'Britain's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell "sounds like a nightmare."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Simon Cowell delighted with appearance following 20lbs weight loss [Video]Simon Cowell delighted with appearance following 20lbs weight loss

Simon Cowell can't believe how good he looks since losing weight and admitted he had a "wow" moment when he first saw himself.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Sinitta says Simon Cowell won't have another child [Video]Sinitta says Simon Cowell won't have another child

Simon Cowell and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman won't have another baby because the music mogul is content to be a dad to his five-year-old sin Eric, his long-time friend Sinitta has claimed.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.