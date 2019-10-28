|
President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
President Kovind, PM Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Sadaiv Atal memorial on his 95th birth anniversary.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA •Indian Express
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources