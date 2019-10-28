President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:25s - Published President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee President Kovind, PM Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Sadaiv Atal memorial on his 95th birth anniversary.

