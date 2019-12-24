Christmas Shoppers Going Down To The Wire In West Sacramento

Shoppers were at the Target in West Sacramento right up until closing time on Christmas Eve.



Recent related videos from verified sources Stores ready to accommodate last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers We all know at least one person that will be shopping for last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve. The good news is that it's not too late. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:14Published 8 hours ago How Long Are Stores Open On Christmas Eve? There's still some time to get your Christmas shopping done. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:58Published 10 hours ago