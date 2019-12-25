Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Grinch and Santa duke it out on the Potomac

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
The Grinch and Santa duke it out on the Potomac

The Grinch and Santa duke it out on the Potomac

The Grinch and Santa took part in a yearly tradition along the Potomac River, with the Grinch speeding off on a Jet Ski before Santa, who was pulled by his reindeer, swooped in on water skis with presents for kids.

One of Santa&apos;s elves also wiped out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 The Grinch and Santa duke it out on the Potomac https://t.co/CxwVY9MoHT #OddNews 12 hours ago

Amaddheus

Your face is a flower Stefani The Grinch and Santa duke it out on the Potomac https://t.co/qvDWMiMBTW https://t.co/BvgoUT9ZG4 https://t.co/qgx3mCpR6X 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.