Community Christmas Meal at Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:49s
Community Christmas Meal at Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Community Christmas Meal at Las Vegas Rescue Mission

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is making sure everyone has a meal.

The nonprofit held its annual Community Christmas Meal on Dec.

24.

More than 60 volunteers were on hand to help feed those less fortunate.

Some 1,200 people got a holiday meal on Christmas Eve as part of the program.

The rescue mission welcomes anyone who needs a meal every day of the year.

For more information visit KTNV.com.
