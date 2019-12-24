Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes

Hong Kong woke to debris and grafitti on Christmas Day after a night of violent protests.

Protesters vandalised a branch of HSBC.

The bank became embroiled in a saga involving an official crackdown on a fund-raising platform, supporting protesters in need.

About a hundred protesters then trashed a Starbucks.

(SOUNDBITE) (Cantonese) 67-YEAR-OLD HONG KONG RESIDENT, MR. TSE, SAYING: "This year 's Christmas is much worse than previous Christmas.

It would be much happier if no one makes trouble." On Christmas Eve -undercover police clashed with thousands of anti-government protesters.

The protesters flooded the streets of a popular tourist district and also held rallies in nearby shopping malls.

Protesters threw umbrellas at police, while police retaliated by beating some demonstrators with batons.

One police officer pointed his gun at the crowd - without firing.

In the streets, riot police fired tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowds.

Protests are expected to continue across the city on Christmas Day.