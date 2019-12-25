Global  

Santa Claus abseils down Thailand cathedral bell tower!

A Santa Claus abseils down Saint Michael Cathedral in Sakon Nakhon province in northeast Thailand during Christmas celebrations on December 23.
The province has the largest christian population in Thailand, mainly due to original of folk who emigrated from Vietnam, according to the filmer.




