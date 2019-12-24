Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stockton 'Grinch' Comes Forward

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Stockton 'Grinch' Comes Forward

Stockton 'Grinch' Comes Forward

The man and his friends gave away $2,500 at Weberstown Mall.

The money came from donations from the community.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

VIDEO: People Throw Cash At Weberstown Mall In Stockton [Video]VIDEO: People Throw Cash At Weberstown Mall In Stockton

A man and someone in a Grinch outfit threw cash up in the air for shoppers in Stockton. (Video credit: Carlos Barajas)

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.