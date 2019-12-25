Global  

'NPR is first the step towards NRC': Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people

'NPR is first the step towards NRC': Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people

'NPR is first the step towards NRC': Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading people.

Owaisi said that NPR is the first step towards NRC.
NPR first step towards NRC, Union Home Minister Amit Shah misleading country: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday (December 24) linked the NPR with the National Register of...
