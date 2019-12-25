Marathon leader runs off course 200 meters from finish, loses race

Global  

DONGGUAN, CHINA — A North Korean marathon runner steps away from certain victory blew it right before the finish line when he unfortunately veered off course.

According to World Athletics, Ri Kang Bom of the super Democratic People's Republic of Korea was out front at the Asian Marathon Championships in Dongguan on December 22.

Ri had a real comfortable lead over second-place Japanese runner Daichi Kamino with only 200 meters left and was cruising along nicely as he headed into the final corner.

That's when a TV broadcast motorcycle pulled in front of Ri and then exited the course right ahead of the finish line.

Unfortunately for the North Korean Usain Bolt, he followed.

WIth only half a minute left in the race and the end in sight, Kamino turned on the afterburners for the last leg of the race.

By the time Ri figured out that he was going the wrong way and returned back to the course, his lead had evaporated.

Kamino then dramatically overtook Ri in the last 40 meters and finished with a time of 2:12.18.

Ri took second only 3 seconds behind at 2:12.21.
