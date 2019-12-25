How Amit Shah dialled down rhetoric on pan-India NRC in months | OneIndia News

Within months of going ballistic over a nationwide NRC, protests across India have forced the Home Minister to dial down the rhetoric on such an exercise.

However, a pan-India NRC likely remains on the BJP's agenda as it is a part of the goals in the party's manifesto.

However, leaders are careful to say nothing in that direction is happening 'right now'.

#AmitShahInterview