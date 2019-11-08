Global  

'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens

'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens

'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens

At least 35 civilians, mostly women, killed alongside seven soldiers and at least 80 armed fighters in Soum province.
intlibecosoc

Javier Quijote Ⓐ 'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens @AJENews https://t.co/Kts831CJc1 4 hours ago

AfghanistanSola

Afghanistan Sola 'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens https://t.co/DMY0VkqTzF. 4 hours ago

MotorsPride

Pride Motors RT @hamsoon: 'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens @AJENews https://t.co/Us9Z133QqM 4 hours ago

thomasamter

tamter 'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens https://t.co/IYIdl40Vip 4 hours ago

etvandhraprades

ETV Andhra Pradesh 'State of Mourning' | in Burkina Faso | After 35 Civilians, 80 Jihadists... https://t.co/BC3vxJbrpw 5 hours ago

ENERGY888FM

ENERGY88.8FM 'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens At least 35 civilians, mostly women, killed alongsid… https://t.co/VxgyiHqvw8 5 hours ago

SimplyFilipino

Simply Filipino 'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/0HIBLpqa4c 5 hours ago

Stocks_Bot

 'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/dNuAZluFGd 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Burkina Faso president calls for security boost after killings [Video]Burkina Faso president calls for security boost after killings

Dozens of employees of Canadian mining company killed in ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, the deadliest attack in years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:44Published

Dozens dead near Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso [Video]Dozens dead near Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

