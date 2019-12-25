Amid CAA, NPR & NRC controversy, sudden rush for birth certificates in Hapur 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:40s - Published Amid CAA, NPR & NRC controversy, sudden rush for birth certificates in Hapur Uttar Pradesh's Hapur has been witnessing a sudden rush to get birth certificates. On December 24, Union Cabinet announced funding for Census and NPR. NPR announcement came amid anti-NRC protests across the nation. 0

