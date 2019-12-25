Global  

CLOWNERY MOVIE trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young woman is living for years with a terrible trauma that happened during her birthday party when she was a little girl.

From that day on, she decided never to celebrate it again.

But when she turns twenty-one, her best friend breaks the ritual organizing a surprise party, unaware of awakening horrors, which for years have been waiting in the darkness.

Director: Eros D'Antona Writers: Carlo De Santis, Eros D'Antona Stars: Kateryna Korchynska, Serena P.

Palmisano, Alex D'Antona
