CLOWNERY MOVIE
CLOWNERY MOVIE trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young woman is living for years with a terrible trauma that happened during her birthday party when she was a little girl.
From that day on, she decided never to celebrate it again.
But when she turns twenty-one, her best friend breaks the ritual organizing a surprise party, unaware of awakening horrors, which for years have been waiting in the darkness.
Director: Eros D'Antona
Writers: Carlo De Santis, Eros D'Antona
Stars: Kateryna Korchynska, Serena P.
Palmisano, Alex D'Antona