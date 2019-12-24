Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sonam's b'day wish to dad Anil Kapoor, 'the most youthful person' in her family

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Sonam's b'day wish to dad Anil Kapoor, 'the most youthful person' in her family

Sonam's b'day wish to dad Anil Kapoor, 'the most youthful person' in her family

Actress Sonam K.

Ahuja on Tuesday has birthday wishes for "the most youthful person" in her family -- her father Anil Kapoor.

She thanked him for always being her constant support system.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sonam's b'day wish to dad Anil Kapoor, 'the most youthful person' in her family

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Malang", which also stars Disha...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.