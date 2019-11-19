DEATHCEMBER movie

DEATHCEMBER movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A collection of 24 films that take a look at the dark side of the festive season.

24 international directors with the most diverse ideas and styles; linked by short animated segments that deal with the Advent calendar itself.

Directors: Lazar Bodroza, B.J.

Colangelo, John Cook Lynch Writers: Wes Allen, John Cook Lynch, Steve De Roover Stars: Cash K.

Allen, Wes Allen, Logan Allison