SWIPERIGHT movie

SWIPERIGHT movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a group of girl dancers discover boys on the new dating app Swiperr they hold a party for them all before they begin rehearsals for a dance competition and inadvertently let a murderer into their midst.

Unbeknown to the group the psychopath and one of the girls has a dark past.

One by one the girls disappear and the kidnapper/murderer leaves only dead crows and cryptic clues in their place.

The remaining girls must fight to unravel the clues and escape the murderer before it's too late.

Director: Jane Sanger #SwiperightFilm #JaneSanger #ToyahWillcox

