SWIPERIGHT movie
SWIPERIGHT movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a group of girl dancers discover boys on the new dating app Swiperr they hold a party for them all before they begin rehearsals for a dance competition and inadvertently let a murderer into their midst.
Unbeknown to the group the psychopath and one of the girls has a dark past.
One by one the girls disappear and the kidnapper/murderer leaves only dead crows and cryptic clues in their place.
The remaining girls must fight to unravel the clues and escape the murderer before it's too late.
Director: Jane Sanger
