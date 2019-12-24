47 Hour To Live movie

47 Hour To Live - Official US Movie Trailer Plot synopsis: During a sleepover, Rose and Cadence turn to the internet for scary stories, but instead find an iPhone game which dares the players to set the photo timer on their phone, look into the lens and pass it back and forth while saying a chant summons an evil spirit.

When the timer goes off, the person whose picture is taken, loses and is vexed with a supernatural curse and death within 47 Hours... unless they play the game with someone else who loses to them.

On US DVD & Digital March 17 2020