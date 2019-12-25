Spies in Disguise movie - Embrace Your Weird
Embrace YOUR weird!
Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites.
Lance is smooth, suave and debonair.
Walter is … not.
But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon.
Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.
“Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.
Directed by: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno
Produced by: Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios, Chernin Entertainment
Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka
In Theaters Christmas 2019