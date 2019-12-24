Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 04:11s - Published < > Embed
JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise Spreading #JUMANJI Holiday Cheer Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart brought a next level surprise to some lucky #JUMANJI moviegoers!

Thanks to Cinemark for joining in the holiday gift-giving spirit!

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed.

As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.

The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Directed by: Jake Kasdan Written by: Jake Kasdan & Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg Based on the book Jumanji by: Chris Van Allsburg Produced by: Matt Tolmach Jake Kasdan Dwayne Johnson Dany Garcia Hiram Garcia Executive Producers: David Householter Melvin Mar Scott Rosenberg Jeff Pinkner William Teitler Ted Field Mike Weber Cast: Dwayne Johnson Jack Black Kevin Hart Karen Gillan Nick Jonas Awkwafina Alex Wolff Morgan Turner Ser’Darius Blain Madison Iseman with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito #JumanjiTheNextLevel #TheRock #DwayneJohnson #KevinHart #TheNextLevel #Jumanji #Sony #Christmas
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geetfun

Simon Chiu Of all celebrities, @karengillan consistently shows some next level hustling of whatever movie/project she’s doing.… https://t.co/hXOxROPc04 14 minutes ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Yes, Jumanji: The Next Level Does Have A Connection To Robin Williams' Movie - https://t.co/b7KNFNnMfw https://t.co/DWg5Tjohxg 1 hour ago

TraB_whoU

Acknowledge So is it Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker the number 1 movie in the world or is it Jumanji The Next Level that’s the… https://t.co/sxW9y8mSXX 2 hours ago

DaBingeClub

Binge Club Yes, Jumanji: The Next Level Does Have A Connection To Robin Williams' Movie https://t.co/nXrfsKO6FY https://t.co/g3qW7oYt6o 2 hours ago

jennilynnharttt

Jenni Hart RT @solobro93_: Jumanji the next level movie review https://t.co/qTm7MiOTil 2 hours ago

solobro93_

January 1/12/93 Jumanji the next level movie review https://t.co/qTm7MiOTil 4 hours ago

ChrisHarte7

ChrisHarte JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - Holiday Theater Surprise https://t.co/1zhn0CYbkC via @YouTube have to shout out this Movi… https://t.co/aasiDuOULT 4 hours ago

naimesh_lohar

NAIMESH LOHAR Watch the movie jumanji- next level...😎😎😎😎 https://t.co/XebmJSxXoc 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Santa and Dwelf Are Coming To Town [Video]JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Santa and Dwelf Are Coming To Town

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Santa and Dwelf Are Coming To Town Santa and Dwelf are the gifts that keep on giving. See #JUMANJI in theaters THIS WEEKEND and you may get a special surprise! In..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:37Published

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Surprise Fans With Gifts At 'Jumanji' Screening [Video]Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Surprise Fans With Gifts At 'Jumanji' Screening

Everyone in the theater received free movie passes for a year.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.