China and Japan agree to cooperate and improve ties at Chengdu summit

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo have vowed to strengthen their relationship at a bilateral meeting in Chengdu on Wednesday (December 25).

Li said in the meeting that he hoped the relationship between the two countries could get back on track, and progress in the future.

Abe hopeful ongoing discussions will lead to a visit by Xi.

(SOUNDBITE)(Japanese) JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER SHINZO ABE, SAYING: "At the moment, Japan-China relations are improving steadily.

We hope to hold frank discussions on the entire situation with Premier Li Keqiang in this calm atmosphere in order for a successful state visit by President Xi Jinping next Spring." Wednesday's meeting came on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with South Korea-- which provided a chance for the leaders of Japan and South Korea to meet for the first time in more than a year and stressed the need to improve ties after the quote, 'worst period' of tensions between their countries in decades.