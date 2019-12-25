Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FORECAST: Christmas Day

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
FORECAST: Christmas DayFORECAST: Christmas Day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christmas Day forecast, Queen Elizabeth II's address, NBA action: 5 things to know Wednesday

The Christmas Day forecast won't stop you from traveling or going to the stores and restaurants that...
USATODAY.com - Published

Cool, fair weather forecast for Christmas Day in UAE

Temperatures will tend to decrease across the country.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •Cambridge NewsNottingham PostGloucester Citizen



You Might Like


Tweets about this

abc13houston

ABC13 Houston RT @KatherineMABC13: CHRISTMAS FORECAST: The humidity is expected to be in a 'pleasant range', making for a great day for the kids to try o… 4 seconds ago

KatherineMABC13

Katherine Marchand CHRISTMAS FORECAST: The humidity is expected to be in a 'pleasant range', making for a great day for the kids to tr… https://t.co/nRZy8Od4CV 24 seconds ago

allen_chris77

Chris Allen RT @NWSBurlington: Merry Christmas from NWS Burlington! Today's forecast features no precipitation, partly cloudy skies and above normal te… 34 seconds ago

kennykingtweet

Kenny King RT @Daily_Express: BBC Weather: Freezing Christmas snow as air plunges to -8C with gale-force winds https://t.co/JiPY0Yb7HI https://t.co/r9… 52 seconds ago

WTOCFirstAlert

WTOC Weather First Alert Forecast: It's a gorgeous Christmas morning! https://t.co/2z7NzWSKZg 3 minutes ago

sbowerswx

Stephen Bowers Are you making a Drive To Jackson for Christmas today? Here's the forecast for you. https://t.co/uaEevHz9lm 3 minutes ago

ncoramwx

Nathan Coram Good morning and Merry Christmas!!! I'm attempting a 5 day forecast before my little sister wakes up. No promises whatsoever. 3 minutes ago

grbusinaro

Gerald R. Businaro Christmas Day forecast, Queen Elizabeth II's address, NBA action: 5 things to know Wednesday https://t.co/2VvULxPhgt via @USATODAY 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Night 12 - Pebble Creek and Strand, Rocklin [Video]Night 12 - Pebble Creek and Strand, Rocklin

Dave was out in Rocklin for the final day of the 12 Daves of Christmas.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:37Published

12 Daves of Christmas: Lights In Review [Video]12 Daves of Christmas: Lights In Review

Dave takes a look back at some of the amazing light displays featured in the 2019 12 Daves of Christmas.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.