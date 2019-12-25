Global  

PM Modi unveils Vajpayee statue, lays foundation of Atal Medical University

PM Modi unveils Vajpayee statue, lays foundation of Atal Medical University

PM Modi unveils Vajpayee statue, lays foundation of Atal Medical University

PM Modi unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University.
PM Modi unveils statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the...
People who destroyed public property should introspect: PM Modi on CAA protests

Modi was speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in...
