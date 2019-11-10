Global  

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive at St.

Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for the Christmas day service.

Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

Report by Browna.

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas

SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and her close family celebrated Christmas with a...
Seattle Times - Published

Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to be at the Sandringham service for the first time.
BBC News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital [Video]The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

British royals attend Remembrance event [Video]British royals attend Remembrance event

Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Royal family - including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - attend a commemoration service at London&apos;s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday (November 9)

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

