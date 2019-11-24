Global  

UK swimmers brave icy cold waters in Christmas Day plunge

UK swimmers brave icy cold waters in Christmas Day plunge

UK swimmers brave icy cold waters in Christmas Day plunge

Hardy swimmers take a dip in icy waters during the annual Christmas Day plunge at Cheltenham's Sandford Lido in southwest England.

The water temperature was a chilly 7 degrees Celsius.
UK swimmers brave icy cold waters in Christmas Day plunge

Hardy swimmers take a dip in icy waters during the annual Christmas Day plunge at Cheltenham's Sandford Lido in southwest England.

The water temperature was a chilly 7 degrees Celsius.




