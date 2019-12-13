Death of a football club – Part 2

With the demise of Bury FC from the football league after 134 years, other English clubs are going dangerously close to liquidation as they chase the Premier League status of heavyweight neighbours like Manchester City and Liverpool .



Tweets about this boddies5 RT @zoehitchen: ⚽️#BoxingDay #Football is a huge tradition, but my hometown's club #BuryFC won’t be playing today. Thank you to @LeeW_Spo… 1 day ago Zoë Hitchen ⚽️#BoxingDay #Football is a huge tradition, but my hometown's club #BuryFC won’t be playing today. Thank you to… https://t.co/urx8wvCIeY 1 day ago Bradley1 RT @LeeW_Sport: Part two of ‘Death of a football club’ a special report on @buryfcofficial by @brianging @bencameraman and me for @AJENews… 2 days ago Brian QRcode 🐕 For Good Karma Donate To This Twitter Account On CashApp $atomic811 So I Can Buy Dogecoin 🐕 Al Jazeera English: D… https://t.co/r0HOGENb44 2 days ago Lee Wellings Part two of ‘Death of a football club’ a special report on @buryfcofficial by @brianging @bencameraman and me for… https://t.co/z4Z2AS1xPr 2 days ago