Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Death of a football club – Part 2

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:35s - Published < > Embed
Death of a football club – Part 2

Death of a football club – Part 2

With the demise of Bury FC from the football league after 134 years, other English clubs are going dangerously close to liquidation as they chase the Premier League status of heavyweight neighbours like Manchester City and Liverpool.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

boddies5

boddies5 RT @zoehitchen: ⚽️#BoxingDay #Football is a huge tradition, but my hometown's club #BuryFC won’t be playing today. Thank you to @LeeW_Spo… 1 day ago

zoehitchen

Zoë Hitchen ⚽️#BoxingDay #Football is a huge tradition, but my hometown's club #BuryFC won’t be playing today. Thank you to… https://t.co/urx8wvCIeY 1 day ago

Radcliffeshaker

Bradley1 RT @LeeW_Sport: Part two of ‘Death of a football club’ a special report on @buryfcofficial by @brianging @bencameraman and me for @AJENews… 2 days ago

ericsmith422

Brian QRcode 🐕 For Good Karma Donate To This Twitter Account On CashApp $atomic811 So I Can Buy Dogecoin 🐕 Al Jazeera English: D… https://t.co/r0HOGENb44 2 days ago

LeeW_Sport

Lee Wellings Part two of ‘Death of a football club’ a special report on @buryfcofficial by @brianging @bencameraman and me for… https://t.co/z4Z2AS1xPr 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death of a football club - Part 1 [Video]Death of a football club - Part 1

Death of a football club - Part 1

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:53Published

Klopp enjoying 'wonderful journey' [Video]Klopp enjoying 'wonderful journey'

Jurgen Klopp says he agreed to extend his Liverpool deal until 2024 because he wants to remain part of the club's 'wonderful journey'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.