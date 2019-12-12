Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Precious pup gently watches over newborn babies

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Precious pup gently watches over newborn babiesHow cute is this? Happy Holidays everybody from our family to yours!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little girl sweetly cuddles with her doggy [Video]Little girl sweetly cuddles with her doggy

Check out this precious footage of a sleepy pup getting a foot massage from a little girl. Cuteness overload!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.