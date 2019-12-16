Global  

Arundhati Roy

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:59s - Published < > Embed
U2 honour Smriti Irani, Gauri Lankesh, Arundhati Roy at Mumbai gig

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Popular Irish rock band U2 paid tribute to influential women like Union...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


NPR will serve as database for NRC, oppose it: Arundhati Roy


IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu



alok_yadav25

Alok Yadav RT @OpIndia_com: Far-Left propagandist Arundhati Roy tells people to lie during NPR, says ‘shouldn’t give this government 4 more years’ ht… 1 second ago

SARVAJEETKUMAR2

SARVAJEET KUMAR RT @MajorPoonia: 100% Urban Naxal & Anti-national Arundhati Roy asking Indians to give wrong names in the Census. She is using Indian Passp… 3 seconds ago

1591abhinav

Abhinav Aggarwal RT @IndiaToday: Author and activist Arundhati Roy stokes controversy ! https://t.co/I9CLAMXImz 3 seconds ago

JhansiKiRani77

Manjusha Deshpande RT @madhukishwar: You call her Far Left? She is the #LunaticFringe of the most venal variety of evangelical mischief masquerading as leftis… 5 seconds ago

Shafiakhtar86

Shafi Akhtar RT @svaradarajan: One would have thought that this person, @payal_rohatgi, having been victimised for exercising her right to free speech,… 6 seconds ago

Harsh_RW

Nationalist #ISupportAsim RT @rishibagree: Arundhati Roy asks Indians to mislead Govt by 'giving wrong names in the Census'. https://t.co/8XIeFNR16E 7 seconds ago

Rsupmanyu

࿗༒♛DྂRྂ RAྂHྂUྂLྂ SྂHྂAྂRྂMྂAྂ ♛༒࿗🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: I am not shocked that Arundhati Roy is asking people to break the law, because that is what she is trained to do: @ARanganath… 8 seconds ago

VishalR69431357

Vishal Raj RT @TimesNow: #Exclusive | Arundhati Roy is a danger to society. I feel she should be arrested immediately under the ambit of national secu… 8 seconds ago

