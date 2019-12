Santa brings spring weather for Kansas City 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:42s - Published Santa brings spring weather for Kansas City We'll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Christmas Day, with temperatures topping out near 67 degrees. Changes are on the way for the weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Santa brings spring weather for Kansas City 40’S AND 50’S.67.THAT’S THE RECORD HIGH FORTODAY.THIS CHANGES FOR THE WEEKEND.LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS DEVELOPING.WHAT I WANT YOU TO TAKE AWAY ISTHE DURATION THAT YOU SEE GREENON THE SCREEN.IT NEVER REALLY LEAVES.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAYMORNING.SHADES OF YELLOW WOULD BEDOWNPOURS OR HEAVY RAIN THATWOULD LAST THROUGH SATURDAYAFTERNOON AND EVENING.TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 50’S ANDWINDY.32 DEGREES SUNDAY MORNING.IT’S POSSIBLE WE GET A FEW MIXEDIN WITH THE RAIN.THIS IS MOSTLY A RAINMAKER ANDNOT A SNOW MAKER.WIND CHILL VALUES BE IN THE30’S.NEXT WEEK WE BRING IN 2020.





