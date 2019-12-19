Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stony Point Police Looking For Driver Of Silver SUV

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Stony Point Police Looking For Driver Of Silver SUV

Stony Point Police Looking For Driver Of Silver SUV

The driver is wanted for questioning after a pedestrian was struck.

Police say the SUV may be a Honda Pilot and may have front grill damage.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hit-And-Run In Stony Point [Video]Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hit-And-Run In Stony Point

Rockland County began looking for a silver SUV possibly with front grill damage last seen traveling south on Route 9 in Stony Point that same evening, leading to the arrest of its 27-year-old owner..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Suspected DUI driver crashes into front yard of Point Loma home [Video]Suspected DUI driver crashes into front yard of Point Loma home

A driver suspected of being under the influence struck two parked vehicles, a fence and a tree before coming to a stop just feet from the front of a Point Loma home.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.