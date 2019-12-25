Global  

Watch: Amit Shah's response on PM Modi denying talks on NRC, detention camps

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commented on the NRC controversy.

Shah reacted to PM Modi's clarification regarding NRC.

PM Modi had said that there's no talk in government on NRC.

Shah also spoke on the issue of detention centres in the country.
