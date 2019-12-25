|
Watch: Amit Shah's response on PM Modi denying talks on NRC, detention camps
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Amit Shah's response on PM Modi denying talks on NRC, detention camps
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commented on the NRC controversy.
Shah reacted to PM Modi's clarification regarding NRC.
PM Modi had said that there's no talk in government on NRC.
Shah also spoke on the issue of detention centres in the country.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources