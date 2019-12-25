Global  

‘Introspect’: PM Modi’s message to anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh

‘Introspect’: PM Modi’s message to anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh

‘Introspect’: PM Modi’s message to anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on violence in Uttar Pradesh during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Speaking at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, PM Modi urged people to maintain peace in the state.
