Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time.

George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to be at the Sandringham service for the first time.
BBC News - Published

Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas

SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and her close family celebrated Christmas with a...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

National Pumpkin Pie Day [Video]National Pumpkin Pie Day

It's not only Christmas day, it's National Pumpkin Pie day so enjoy a piece with your Christmas dinner this evening, Ali Lucia and Kim Johnson reports (0:46). WCCO 4 News This Morning – December 25,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:46Published

Several Chain Stores Open Christmas Day [Video]Several Chain Stores Open Christmas Day

Hours may vary depending on location.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.