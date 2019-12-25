Global  

PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana, names Rohtang passageway Atal Tunnel

PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana, names Rohtang passageway Atal Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana on the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
PM launches Atal Jal Yojana, urges farmers to grow low water-intensive crops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Centre’s ambitious groundwater conservation...
IndiaTimes - Published


