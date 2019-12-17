Global  

Health Headlines - 12-24-19

Health Headlines - 12-24-19

Health Headlines - 12-24-19

In today's health headlines we talk about some dangerous holiday gifts, especially powerful magnets.

The Pentagon is warning service members about DNA kits and not using them.

If you are traveling, start early to ward off the possibility of catching a cold.
