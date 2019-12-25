Global  

This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce

December 25, 1914.

The Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe.

It was one of the last examples of the outdated notion of chivalry between enemies in warfare.

Just after dawn on Christmas day, German troops emerged unarmed from their trenches singing Christmas carols.

They crossed no-man's land calling out “Merry Christmas” in their enemies’ native tongues.

The soldiers exchanged gifts of cigarettes and plum puddings with each other.

There was even a documented case of soldiers from opposing sides playing a good-natured game of soccer
