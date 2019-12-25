Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service



Recent related videos from verified sources Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message During her annual address the Queen acknowledged the “bumpy” path her family and the country has faced during the past 12 months, but mentioned some of the positives like the birth of the Duke and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 07:47Published 8 minutes ago George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published 1 hour ago