Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service

Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service

Queen Elizabeth arrived at St.

Mary Magdalene Church on the royal Sandringham Estate on Wednesday for a Christmas Day service.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Royals celebrate Christmas after a "quite bumpy" year

Britain's embattled Prince Andrew made a rare public appearance on Christmas morning. He was seen...
CBS News - Published

Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas

SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and her close family celebrated Christmas with a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •The Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service https://t.co/Lk8IcMmaUC 43 minutes ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service https://t.co/OnmFaGdK2m 1 hour ago

ReutersBrasil

Reuters Brasil Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service https://t.co/wiWR9kBgfQ https://t.co/1FJiWxPJUJ 1 hour ago

vavx99

Lance Kelley Members of the #Royal Family Attend #Queen Elizabeth’s #Christmas Luncheon at Buckingham #Palace - https://t.co/F2wihbmi46 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message [Video]Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message

During her annual address the Queen acknowledged the “bumpy” path her family and the country has faced during the past 12 months, but mentioned some of the positives like the birth of the Duke and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 07:47Published

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen [Video]George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.