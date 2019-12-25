Christmas Day feast at Catholic Charities 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:24s - Published Christmas Day feast at Catholic Charities Catholic Charities will serve a Christmas feast to approximately 1,000 people today who might now have a Christmas dinner otherwise. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Catholic Charities feeds the homeless NEWS: Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada hands out 1000 meals on Christmas Day. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:54Published now