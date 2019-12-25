Global  

Christmay Day dips for brave swimmers in UK and Ireland

Hardy swimmers take the plunge for Christmas Day dips around the UK and Ireland, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar among those taking part in the sea off Dublin.

The Serpentine lake in London's Hyde Park attracted brave bathers, as did the waters around Porthcawl in Wales.
