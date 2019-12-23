Global  

Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message

During her annual address the Queen acknowledged the “bumpy” path her family and the country has faced during the past 12 months, but mentioned some of the positives like the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child.
