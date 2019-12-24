Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Anti-Plastic Petition Gathers Signatures To Ban Target Plastic Bags

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Anti-Plastic Petition Gathers Signatures To Ban Target Plastic Bags

Anti-Plastic Petition Gathers Signatures To Ban Target Plastic Bags

A frequent Target costumer is asking the Minneapolis-based retailers to stop using plastic bags, Kim Johnson reports (0:32).

WCCO 4 News This Morning – December 25, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nearly 500K Sign Petition Urging Target To Stop Using Plastic Bags

Nearly 500K Sign Petition Urging Target To Stop Using Plastic BagsWatch VideoA group of Target customers is asking the company to stop using plastic bags. Their...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nearly 500K Sign Petition Urging Target To Stop Using Plastic Bags [Video]Nearly 500K Sign Petition Urging Target To Stop Using Plastic Bags

A group of Target customers are asking Target to stop using plastic bags, saying its plastic bags are &quot;choking the earth.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.