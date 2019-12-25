Global  

Judge Dismisses Law To Prevent For-Hire Cars From Cruising

A law set to take effect next year would have prevented rideshare drivers and other for-hire livery vehicles from riding around the busiest parts of the city without passengers.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
