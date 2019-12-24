Uber Co-Founder Steps Down From Board

Travis Kalanick is parting ways with Uber Technologies Inc.

He co-founded Uber and turned into an icon of startup ambition before his tumultuous ouster as CEO in 2017.

Uber announced Tuesday that Mr. Kalanick would leave the board of directors at the end of the year.

The decision comes as Mr. Kalanick has sold out his entire position in Uber over the past two months.

Selling his stake in Uber made him $2.7 billion.