Things to do on Christmas in Las Vegas

Things to do on Christmas in Las VegasIf you are looking for something to do on Christmas, here are 3 suggestions.
Things to do on Christmas in Las Vegas

THE WINTER WONDERLAND OPENS AT5:30 PM GENERAL ADMISSION IS 15DOLLARS.AND THE ETHEL M HOLIDAY CACTUSGARDEN IS OPEN UNTIL TENTONIGHT.THE GARDEN HAS THOUSANDS OFHOLIDAY LIGHTS.ADMISSION IS FREE.AND HERE'S ANOTHER CHANCE TOLOOK AT SOME HOLIDAY LIGHTS ATTHE LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY.THE DRIVE THRU LIGHT SHOW RUNSTHROUGH JANUARY FIFTH.IT COSTS AROUND 20 TO 30DOLLARS PER CAR.IT'S CHRISTMAS MORNING, ANDFROM THE HOLY LANDS




SallyKnight78

Sally Knight @NickPonticello You lucky devil! I’ve never been to Vegas, but it’s on my things to do list. Have a fabulous time.… https://t.co/4wHLhN5XW2 2 hours ago

vegas_artist

🧀👨🏿PackersFanInVegas(12-3) Just got opened the greatest Christmas present ever from my love my baby @TeelaJ_84 she knows how much of a die har… https://t.co/rIr9j2gj1e 8 hours ago

arreissab_rina

Sabrina On another note my grandma knows ive been struggling in vegas on my own and she came through with some bath towels… https://t.co/LE2zxwvEIx 13 hours ago

chemicalkellee

Kellee Merry Christmas Eve everyone!! I hope Santa brings you all the things!! @ Bellagio Las Vegas https://t.co/W3jkmhjnbe 13 hours ago

Jessica_Oneida

Jess I asked lots of questions about inappropriate things growing up. The mother should just make something - it’s not t… https://t.co/YUtHXbgJPR 17 hours ago

BryanMae6

Bryan Mae Christmas In Las Vegas: 10 Enticing Things To Do To Make It Extra Special In 2019!: https://t.co/GgE3sdxXvU… https://t.co/5FccFc3bfj 20 hours ago

KC_Judge

K.C. Judge Had a great time talking to the kids at ETA for this year’s Christmas camp! If you’re looking for a facility in Veg… https://t.co/KcauBrFwmL 23 hours ago


Catholic Charities feeds the homeless

NEWS: Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada hands out 1000 meals on Christmas Day.

NEWS: Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada hands out 1000 meals on Christmas Day.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:54Published

Christmas celebrations around the world

ABC's Trevor Ault has a look at how people celebrated Christmas around the world.

ABC's Trevor Ault has a look at how people celebrated Christmas around the world.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:29Published

