Things to do on Christmas in Las Vegas

If you are looking for something to do on Christmas, here are 3 suggestions.

THE WINTER WONDERLAND OPENS AT5:30 PM GENERAL ADMISSION IS 15DOLLARS.AND THE ETHEL M HOLIDAY CACTUSGARDEN IS OPEN UNTIL TENTONIGHT.THE GARDEN HAS THOUSANDS OFHOLIDAY LIGHTS.ADMISSION IS FREE.AND HERE'S ANOTHER CHANCE TOLOOK AT SOME HOLIDAY LIGHTS ATTHE LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY.THE DRIVE THRU LIGHT SHOW RUNSTHROUGH JANUARY FIFTH.IT COSTS AROUND 20 TO 30DOLLARS PER CAR.IT'S CHRISTMAS MORNING, ANDFROM THE HOLY LANDS