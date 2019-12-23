Global  

Kylie Minogue delivers alternative Christmas message

Kylie Minogue delivers alternative Christmas message

Kylie Minogue delivers alternative Christmas message

Kylie Minogue dons the mechanics overalls famously worn by her Neighbours character as she briefly reprises the role for her latest project.

The singer, 51, who rose to fame as Charlene Robinson in the soap from 1986 to 1988, rolls out from under a car in character as part of a video filmed for Tourism Australia.
