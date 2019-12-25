Two Madison waitresses split $4,000 tip

--NAT-- "We come in, we work,we do what we need to do."IT'SJUST ANOTHER DAY ON THE JOBFOR TRACY JONES.--NAT-- "Icome in I have tables to waiton.

I might help clear tables,roll silverware."A SINGLEMOTHER OF FOUR -- DOINGWHATEVER SHE NEEDS TO PROVIDEFOR HER CHILDRENTracy Jones:"Ijust take it as I go and aslong as my kids are smilingand happy with me I'm okaywith that."SERVING FOOD ANDSMILES.--NAT--SHE TELLS MERAISING HER KIDS OFF ONESALARY MAKES THE HOLIDAYSEASON TOUGH..

BUT THE PEOPLEAT HER JOB MAKE TRYING TIMES ALITTLE EASIER.Tracy Jones"Thecustomers are fun.

We have agood time together."THIS TIMEAROUND -- HER CUSTOMERS WEREBOYS AND GIRLS CLUB DONORS.--NAT--WITH A TRICK UP THEIRSLEEVE"If we're able tolighten the load this holidayseason, we're happy to do it."SO IT WAS TIME FOR THE DONORSTO PAY THE BILL -- AND TO PAYIT FORWARD."This young ladyhas something she wants topresent to you.... 4,000dollars for the two of you."--NAT--A FOUR THOUSAND DOLLARTIP FOR THE TWO WAITRESSES TOSPLIT.--NAT--"Just Justshocked..

Relieved..emotional."A LIFE-CHANGING SURPRISE --THAT DOES NOT COME AROUNDOFTEN."We appreciate you somuch you have no idea how muchthat means to our families."AKIND GESTURE THAT REMINDS USTHE PRICELESS GIFT OF GIVINGIS THE TRUE MEANING OFCHRISTMAS--NAT-- "Thank youguys so much from the bottomof our hearts you have no ideawhat we could do with thatkind of money ... MerryChristmas!"