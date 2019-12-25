Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Two Madison waitresses split $4,000 tip

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Two Madison waitresses split $4,000 tip

Two Madison waitresses split $4,000 tip

We hear so much about the holiday spirit and Christmas being the holiday of giving.

This story proves that.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Two Madison waitresses split $4,000 tip

--NAT-- "We come in, we work,we do what we need to do."IT'SJUST ANOTHER DAY ON THE JOBFOR TRACY JONES.--NAT-- "Icome in I have tables to waiton.

I might help clear tables,roll silverware."A SINGLEMOTHER OF FOUR -- DOINGWHATEVER SHE NEEDS TO PROVIDEFOR HER CHILDRENTracy Jones:"Ijust take it as I go and aslong as my kids are smilingand happy with me I'm okaywith that."SERVING FOOD ANDSMILES.--NAT--SHE TELLS MERAISING HER KIDS OFF ONESALARY MAKES THE HOLIDAYSEASON TOUGH..

BUT THE PEOPLEAT HER JOB MAKE TRYING TIMES ALITTLE EASIER.Tracy Jones"Thecustomers are fun.

We have agood time together."THIS TIMEAROUND -- HER CUSTOMERS WEREBOYS AND GIRLS CLUB DONORS.--NAT--WITH A TRICK UP THEIRSLEEVE"If we're able tolighten the load this holidayseason, we're happy to do it."SO IT WAS TIME FOR THE DONORSTO PAY THE BILL -- AND TO PAYIT FORWARD."This young ladyhas something she wants topresent to you.... 4,000dollars for the two of you."--NAT--A FOUR THOUSAND DOLLARTIP FOR THE TWO WAITRESSES TOSPLIT.--NAT--"Just Justshocked..

Relieved..emotional."A LIFE-CHANGING SURPRISE --THAT DOES NOT COME AROUNDOFTEN."We appreciate you somuch you have no idea how muchthat means to our families."AKIND GESTURE THAT REMINDS USTHE PRICELESS GIFT OF GIVINGIS THE TRUE MEANING OFCHRISTMAS--NAT-- "Thank youguys so much from the bottomof our hearts you have no ideawhat we could do with thatkind of money ... MerryChristmas!"




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘I’m still in disbelief’: Two waitresses receive $4,000 Christmas Eve tip [Video]‘I’m still in disbelief’: Two waitresses receive $4,000 Christmas Eve tip

Two Madison waitresses’ Christmases are looking a lot merrier.

Credit: WISCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.